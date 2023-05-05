Melfa Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

