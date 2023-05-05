Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Purchases $99,580.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) Director Richard Dean Bingham acquired 5,200 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at $434,705. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $419.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSBI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

