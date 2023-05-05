Mizuho Raises Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $95.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HOLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of HOLX opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

