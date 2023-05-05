Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 61.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of MODN opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Insider Activity

In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $230,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $230,738.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $34,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,092.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,671 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Featured Articles

