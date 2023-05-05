Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

