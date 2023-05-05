Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NEM opened at $49.41 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $9,345,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Newmont by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

