Northwest Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

