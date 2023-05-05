OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stake Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,038 in the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $23.00 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

