Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,961,000 after buying an additional 437,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,878,000 after buying an additional 71,921 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 756,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,723 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $66.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

