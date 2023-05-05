ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $89.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

