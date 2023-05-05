ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

