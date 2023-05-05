OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 197.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 49.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,559.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $179,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $197,892.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $179,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,761 shares of company stock worth $1,208,081. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

