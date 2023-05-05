PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $182,783.70 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after buying an additional 671,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after buying an additional 449,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after buying an additional 185,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after buying an additional 145,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $347,790,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

