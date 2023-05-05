Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,945 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

NYSE APH opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

