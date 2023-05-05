Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 412 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,779,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,122,685.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after buying an additional 78,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $657.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $543.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.13. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $694.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

