Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,451 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Progyny by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,557,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,595.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,557,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,543 shares of company stock worth $4,968,712 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

