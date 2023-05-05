Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 42.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ACIW. Stephens upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.11.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.