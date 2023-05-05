Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.67%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

See Also

