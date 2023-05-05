Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,983 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2,888.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KMT opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $30.60.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

