Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,222 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.