Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 162.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

