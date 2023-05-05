Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 154.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $442.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.