Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 12,681 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 584,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 71.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,178,000 after purchasing an additional 898,176 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

