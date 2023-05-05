Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 20,057 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1,053.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $15.75 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

