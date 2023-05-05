Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 3,135 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. First National Trust Co increased its position in General Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $102.95.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

