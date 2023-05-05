Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 3,624 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 179.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,040,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,636,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dycom Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DY opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $122.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.