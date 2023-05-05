Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 88 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,334,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $429,711.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,329 shares of company stock worth $45,638,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $150.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.16. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.