Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 442.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 132,838 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $2,942,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.67. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.