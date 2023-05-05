Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 46,820 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.56. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

