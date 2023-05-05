Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,358. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

LH opened at $221.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.73 and a 200 day moving average of $234.78. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

