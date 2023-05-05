Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,285,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DE opened at $373.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

