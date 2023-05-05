Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1,368.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in LKQ by 1,874.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Activity at LKQ

LKQ Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,737,969 shares of company stock worth $156,081,808. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.