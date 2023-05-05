Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $311.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.42 and a 200 day moving average of $340.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

