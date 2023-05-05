Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,838,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in MP Materials by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

MP Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.70. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.27.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.