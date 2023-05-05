Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $481,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1,061.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,146 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 524,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,866 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 477.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

