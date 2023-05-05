Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $512,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 71,054 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $192.38 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.64 and its 200-day moving average is $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $192.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,681,653.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,681,653.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,931 shares of company stock worth $8,884,870. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

