Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 205.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.