Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $533,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1,641.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $963,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11,626.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

CHRW opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

