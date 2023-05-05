Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 225.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

AMED stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $131.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Featured Stories

