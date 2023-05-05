Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 317.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $279,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackbaud Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLKB. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading

