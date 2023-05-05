Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $416,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after buying an additional 32,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,944 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

Shares of SLG opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $71.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.74%.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.