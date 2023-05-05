Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $445,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 163,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Further Reading

