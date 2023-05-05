Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $452,000 in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,372,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,090,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

RXO stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

