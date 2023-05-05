Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $458,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,058 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.50%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

