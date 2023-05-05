Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $417,000 Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.18.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.