Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $519,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.6 %

CP opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $82.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

