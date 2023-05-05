Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,827 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1,252.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after buying an additional 1,718,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after buying an additional 1,414,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

