Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,227 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,179,000 after buying an additional 207,025 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,827,000 after buying an additional 294,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,970,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 813,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $96.33 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0138 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

