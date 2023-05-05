Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 51,706 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 205.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,706 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

