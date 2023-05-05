Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock opened at $456.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

